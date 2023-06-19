FAIR HAVEN, Vt. – A man is dead after a shooting involving a police officer Monday night in Fair Haven.

Fair Haven police were called after 7:30 for a reported ongoing fight. When they arrived, investigators say a Fair Haven police officer got into a fight with a man who was outside a Washington Street home.

At one point the officer fired his gun. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The officer’s name will be released Tuesday night, as is standard practice.

Vermont State Police will take the lead in the investigation. The Crime Scene Search Team is expected on scene Tuesday morning.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact VSP in Rutland.