VSP recover body of missing swimmer near Alburgh

ALBURGH, Vt. – The body of a man who dove off a boat into Lake Champlain Tuesday night, has been recovered.

Dennis Rabideau, 52, is from Mooers Forks, New York. His body was found just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he was with four other adults on a boat that departed Tuesday afternoon from Chazy, New York. When the boat was near Alburgh Dunes State Park, Rabideau jumped into the water to go swimming.

State Police say initial indications point to accidental drowning.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

On Wednesday, The Vermont State Police Scuba Team said it used sonar technology to try and find the body.