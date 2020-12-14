VSP searching for driver in connection with reported assault in Alburgh

Photo courtesy Vermont State Police

Vermont State Police are looking for the woman that was driving the car pictured in this story on Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe she’s a suspect in an assault in Alburgh.

The alleged attack is said to have happened at about 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 78. Police believe a Caucasian woman with dark hair, standing about 5’6″ tall, got out of the silver Honda CRV seen here before pulling a pregnant woman out of a different car and assaulting her.

The silver Honda was last seen heading north on Route 2. It has a temporary Vermont registration, and ‘L195’ is believed to be part of the registration number.

Troopers from the St. Albans barracks are asking you to call them at (802) 524-5993 if you know anything more about what happened.

