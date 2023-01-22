Vermont State Police are looking for a truck driver whom they accuse of crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department’s firehouse.

Troopers say the truck hit the fire hall on Main Street North sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 Friday morning. They didn’t offer any indication about possible injuries or potential damage to the building.

A surveillance photo investigators have provided appears to show a dark-colored GMC pickup truck. They say they also have video of the crash, but they’re searching for witnesses. If you saw what happened, call the St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993.