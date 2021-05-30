VSP searching for witnesses to reported assault, robbery in Winooski

Vermont State Police are looking for witnesses to a reported assault and robbery in Winooski from Sunday morning.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., a white man and a black man got out of a white BMW on the Interstate 89 Exit 15 off-ramp. Investigators accuse the white man of attacking a panhandler and stealing money. The pair then apparently returned to the car and drove away. They were last seen turning left from the ramp onto East Allen Street.

The alleged victim and a bystander both reported seeing people stopped in their cars on the ramp who appeared to be shooting pictures or video of the incident with their phones. However, as of Sunday night, none of these potential witnesses had come forward.

Troopers are asking you to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 if you saw anything.