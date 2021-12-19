A Vermont State Police sergeant in the Northeast Kingdom is on leave from his job with pay while the department looks into his conduct, according to the Caledonian-Record.

Sgt. David Roos is assigned to the St. Johnsbury barracks as a patrol commander. He was placed on temporary relief from duty status — which is a form of paid leave — on December 7.

The newspaper cites unnamed employees familiar with Sgt. Roos’s case in reporting that the matter centers around complaints about his treatment of women within the department. The VSP Internal Affairs Division is investigating.