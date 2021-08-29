VSP: “Substantial amount of motor oil” illegally dumped into Arrowhead Mountain Lake

Officials with two state-level agencies in Vermont want to know who dumped motor oil into Arrowhead Mountain Lake.

It’s not known when the oil was dumped. However, Vermont State Police wrote that the spill was discovered at about 7:00 a.m. Sunday at the Lamoille River inlet, which is near the Georgia-Milton town line. Firefighters from both towns were called in to contain the oil.

The Vermont State Hazmat Team has hired contractors to clean up the spill. Its size was also unclear Sunday night, but troopers referred to the quantity as “a substantial amount of motor oil”.

Vermont State Police and the state Agency of Natural Resources are both investigating. If you know more about what happened, you can call the VSP St. Albans barracks at (802) 524-5993 or the ANR at (802) 828-1294.