CASTLETON, Vt. – Vermont State Police have a description of a man they’re looking for, after a woman was found dead Thursday in Castleton. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The body of a female was found on the Rail Trail, near a home on South Street. The call came in around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

A witness told investigators they heard gunshots, then saw a man walking towards the Vermont State University – Castleton Campus. The public was urged to remain vigilant and alert for anything suspicious.

The man is described as white, about 5’10” with short, dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt with a black backpack. Just before midnight Friday, a VT-ALERT went out indicating state troopers were conducting a house-to-house canvas of homes in the area in an attempt to make contact with the individual.

VTSU is on fall break right now, so there are fewer people on campus.

The woman’s body will be taken to Burlington for an autopsy.