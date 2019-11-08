Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

VSP to conduct detail Friday in area of delivery driver shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Vermont State Police detectives hope to talk to drivers Friday on Route 103 in Rockingham, one week after a delivery driver was killed in the same area.

Police have said an autopsy has determined Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44 of Boston, died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.  His death is being considered a homicide. 

His last known location was around noon on November 1, leaving Rutland and heading south on Route 103.

Police plan to hand out fliers and talk to drivers about the incident Friday between 12:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.  They also hope to identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 722-4600.

Fonseca-Rivera worked for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog