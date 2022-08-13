Vermont State Police troopers are helping to patrol Burlington’s downtown area Saturday night.

VSP says Burlington Police Acting Chief Jon Murad requested the help in writing Saturday afternoon following the shooting on Main Street in the overnight hours of Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if the Saturday afternoon officer-involved shooting in the city’s Old North End took place before or after the request was made.

Ten troopers will patrol high-traffic downtown locations on foot from approximately 10:00 p.m. until about when the bars close at 2:00 a.m. According to VSP, the troopers will have a limited mission of joining the BPD in responding to any critical incidents that may arise. The troopers won’t respond to routine calls for service and won’t enforce minor infractions.

The ten-trooper detail will come from VSP’s Critical Action Team. State police officials say these troopers weren’t previously scheduled to work Saturday night and, thus, the detail will minimize VSP staffing disruptions elsewhere in the state.