A Vermont State Police trooper is credited with saving the life of an eight-year-old girl in Cambridge eight days before Christmas, according to the Caledonian-Record. The incident had not been public knowledge until now.

Trooper Michelle Archer was patrolling in Cambridge on December 17 when two children fell through thin ice into a private pond off of Eastview Road. The landowner rescued one child before Trooper Archer could arrive.

Once Archer arrived, she grabbed a life preserver from her cruiser, dove into the pond and rescued the eight-year-old girl from the icy water. The girl has since been released from UVM Medical Center.

The newspaper reports that body camera video of the incident could be released for public view as soon as this coming week. Trooper Archer, and another trooper who provided the girl with first aid and carried her to an ambulance, have been recommended for a VSP lifesaving award.