Vermont State Police have released the names of the troopers present at an officer-involved shooting in Newfane on Friday, as well as the name of the man fired upon.

Sgt. Ryan Wood and Trooper Zachary Trocki, both from the Westminster barracks, responded to a home in Newfane shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday where a house guest was said to be acting irrationally and damaging the property. VSP says Trooper Trocki fired a non-lethal bean bag round at Marshall Dean, 61, of Newfane on the home’s roof. Dean was hit, slipped off the roof and fell about 15 feet to the ground; he’s in stable condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center following surgery.

Trooper Zachary Trocki

Troopers from outside the area are investigating the use of force. The state Attorney General’s office, and the Windham County State’s Attorney’s office, will also conduct independent reviews.