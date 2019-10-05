VSP: Vermont man dies after brakes malfunction on logging truck

BETHEL, Vt. – Vermont State Police say a Barnard man is dead after his tractor trailer truck overturned in Bethel, Friday afternoon.

Tyler Webster, 32, died at Gifford Medical Center.

Troopers say his logging truck was not able to slow down as it descended a hill. Webster tried to turn onto Royalton Hill Road to avoid hitting traffic, when he sideswiped a parked car, went off the road and hit a tree as the truck overturned.

Police are still investigating but think Webster’s brakes were malfunctioning.

Webster was wearing a seatbelt. No one was inside the parked car.

Royalton Hill Road was closed for several hours Friday.