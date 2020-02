After a more than two month investigation, a Hartford, Vt. man is facing charges connected to child sexual assault.

Justin Chamberlin, 27, is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile several times in the towns of Pomfret and Woodstock.

Chamberlin is facing four counts of sexual assault, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

A judge ordered Chamberlin to appear in court Friday.