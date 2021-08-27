VT A.G. Requests Court Order Paid-Time-Off Be Paid to Former Koffee Kup Employees

Attorney general T.J. Donovan will appear in bankruptcy court on behalf of Koffee Kup bakery.

Several creditors of Koffee Kup filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition, forcing the bakery into bankruptcy in April, That caused the company to delay paying their former employees promised paid time off.

The state is arguing that the pto should not be considered part of the bankruptcy case and should be paid to employees now.

Employees were supposed to be paid their paid time off last month, following a court order, but due to a technical issue that never happened.