The Vermont Air National Guard will host F-35 training flights each of the next three weeks. However, their own fighter jets won’t be the F-35s streaking across the sky.

The jets that will be flying into and out of Burlington International Airport are coming from Eglin Air Force Base. That facility is located in the Florida Panhandle, about 60 miles east of Pensacola.

The training flights will take place for three days this coming week — Wednesday through Friday. They’ll resume from Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 and again from Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28.

Takeoffs in South Burlington will be from 9:30 to 11:00 each morning and from 1:30 until 3:00 each afternoon.