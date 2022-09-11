On the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Vermont Air National Guard held an open house, which included a military expo, followed by a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Colonel David Shevchik said about a year of planning went into the event and they wanted to hold the open house on the anniversary of 9/11 because of the role the guard played 21 years ago.

“I think this in an opportunity to showcase our guard, said Colonel Shevchik. “The Vermont Air National Guard played a pivotal role in that, we responded that day, and that’s our job, that’s our federal mission.”

The military expo included demonstrations and tours through several different military plans. After the expo, Governor Phil Scott made remarks at the remembrance ceremony.

“We must never forget their memories, or their family’s grief,” said Scott. “We must never forget the heroism of the first responders, and regular everyday people who rushed into danger to help.”

Michael Hurley, a former fire director and 9/11 survivor, shared his story from the day of the attacks.

“We heard the bang, nothing outrageous, nothing really out of the ordinary,” said Hurley. “We came across some people in the street, just laying there, burnt. But flying up the Hudson River was a couple of F-16’s, and we looked up and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, but they’re still flying.’”

One of the F-16 pilots said he flew over the city for days after the attack.

“As the sun went down, and it was dark now, we were kind of doing our cap over New York City, and we just saw the fires burning, and the glow through the smoke, you just prayed, it was just sadness,” shared Barent “Bear” Rogers, a retired Lieutenant Colonel.

Thousands of guests were in attendance. Also in attendance were pilots who flew F-16s over New York City on 9/11.