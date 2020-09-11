Vermont Air National Guard members recall role following 9/11 attacks

Vermont played a big role in assisting with the tragic 9/11 attack. Members of the Vermont National Guard and the Vermont Air National Guard say it was a confusing day but they are proud to be a part of the Green Mountain Boys.

“As a military member you are ready to do your job, the nation’s been attacked,” said Brig. Gen. Hank Harder.

19 years ago, Vermont F-16 fighter jets began patrolling the skies of New York City within hours of the 9/11 attack.

Brig. General Hank Harder and Chief Ken Gragg recall the day they say was filled with mixed emotions.

“It was just kind of an odd feeling kind of like this sinking feeling on the inside kind of wondering what was next,” said Gragg.

“There’s so many people lost but then you’re proud that you were able to jump into the fight,” said Harder.

Brigadier General Hank Harder was in Nevada for a conference at the time of the attack. He knew he needed to get back to Vermont as soon as possible. After driving for hours and eventually getting on a commuter flight, he landed in Burlington a few days later.

“I flew my first flight combat air patrol we call it on the Sunday after 9/11,” said Harder.

As a unit, the Vermont Air National Guard flew over New York City for 122 consecutive days after the attack.

“You don’t expect to fly over where the world trade center, where both of those beautiful towers once stood looking at a huge smoking hole,” said Brig. Gen. Harder.

Ken Gragg was the Chief of Security Forces at the time. “As the morning unfolded I came to the base and part of the recall process, as the wing was arming up the aircraft, the security forces folks had the job of securing the airport perimeter,” said Gragg.

Gragg spent the weeks following making sure the airport and the base were secured and safe.

Like many people, both officers say it’s a time they will never forget.