VT Air National Guard to hold night flight training this week

It’ll be worth keeping an eye on the sky in and near South Burlington this coming week. The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting another round of nighttime flight training with its F-35 fighter jets.

The flights will take place this Tuesday, November 16 through this Friday, November 19. The take-offs from Burlington International Airport will be between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. each day, with landings between 6:00 and 8:00.

Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of the Air Guard’s training. Guard officials say afternoon training flights will continue as well, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 and 3:30. No morning flights are planned.