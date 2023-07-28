Burlington, VT – More than 20 Vermont restaurants and bars are participating in a fundraiser tonight, Friday, July 28, to help flooded communities obtain dehumidifiers.
The fundraiser, titled ‘Drinks for Dehumidifiers’, aims to raise $15,000 dollars for the organization Queen City Saints to buy the devices for people who need them. A percentage of Friday night’s drink sales at all 24 participating establishments will go to the cause, with the percentage varying at each location.
One of the bars participating is The Venetian Soda Lounge in Burlington, which has created a special tiki cocktail just for the fundraiser. The soda lounge will donate ten percent of their sales from that drink to the dehumidifier movement.
“This is really the least we can do, and I think giving a hand to your neighbors is what Vermont’s all about,” said Justin Bunnell, the owner of The Venetian Soda Lounge. “I think we’re such a small state, like if we don’t take care of each other no one else is going to come in and save us. So we really need to do what we can do for the community.”
The full list of participating establishments can be found down below, but if you want to make direct donations to the cause, you can send money to Queen City Saints through Venmo at the username ‘@QueenCitySaints’.
The 24 businesses participating:
3 Squares Cafe
Donating 10% of drink sales
Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
Matching in-person donations $1 for $1
Black Sheep Bistro
Donating 10% of wine sales
Cork
Donating 10% of cocktail special
The Crooked Ram
Donating $5 of every High Water Relief cocktail
Dedalus Wine Bar
Donating $1 per glass of wine
Ellison Estate Vineyard Tasting Room
Donating 10% bottle sales + 20% first flock installment
Farmers + Foragers
Donating a portion of drinks sales
Homestyle Hotel
Donating portion of cocktail special
Hotel Vermont
Donating 10% of wine sales
Mad River Distillers Tasting Room
Donating 5% of retail sales
Mule Bar
Donating a portion of drink sales
Nomad Coffee
Donating 50% specialty coffee drink
Park Squeeze
Donating 10% draft beers
Peg and Ters
Donating $1 per draft beer or lemon crush cocktail
Pizzeria Verita
Donating 15% of drink sales
Salt and Bubbles
Donating $1 per glass or flight, $5 per bottle
Sotto Enoteca
Donating 15% of drink sales
The Venetian Soda Lounge
Donating 10% of tiki cocktail special
Trattoria Delia
Donating 15% of drink sales
Wallflower Collective
Donating $1 per flood relief cocktail
Wilder Wines
Donation collection site
Vergennes Laundry
Donating 100% of latte sales
Adventure Dinner
Donating 100% of slushies at the South End Get Down