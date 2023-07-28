Burlington, VT – More than 20 Vermont restaurants and bars are participating in a fundraiser tonight, Friday, July 28, to help flooded communities obtain dehumidifiers.

The fundraiser, titled ‘Drinks for Dehumidifiers’, aims to raise $15,000 dollars for the organization Queen City Saints to buy the devices for people who need them. A percentage of Friday night’s drink sales at all 24 participating establishments will go to the cause, with the percentage varying at each location.

One of the bars participating is The Venetian Soda Lounge in Burlington, which has created a special tiki cocktail just for the fundraiser. The soda lounge will donate ten percent of their sales from that drink to the dehumidifier movement.

“This is really the least we can do, and I think giving a hand to your neighbors is what Vermont’s all about,” said Justin Bunnell, the owner of The Venetian Soda Lounge. “I think we’re such a small state, like if we don’t take care of each other no one else is going to come in and save us. So we really need to do what we can do for the community.”

The full list of participating establishments can be found down below, but if you want to make direct donations to the cause, you can send money to Queen City Saints through Venmo at the username ‘@QueenCitySaints’.

The 24 businesses participating:

3 Squares Cafe

Donating 10% of drink sales

Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.

Matching in-person donations $1 for $1

Black Sheep Bistro

Donating 10% of wine sales

Cork

Donating 10% of cocktail special

The Crooked Ram

Donating $5 of every High Water Relief cocktail

Dedalus Wine Bar

Donating $1 per glass of wine

Ellison Estate Vineyard Tasting Room

Donating 10% bottle sales + 20% first flock installment

Farmers + Foragers

Donating a portion of drinks sales

Homestyle Hotel

Donating portion of cocktail special

Hotel Vermont

Donating 10% of wine sales

Mad River Distillers Tasting Room

Donating 5% of retail sales

Mule Bar

Donating a portion of drink sales

Nomad Coffee

Donating 50% specialty coffee drink

Park Squeeze

Donating 10% draft beers

Peg and Ters

Donating $1 per draft beer or lemon crush cocktail

Pizzeria Verita

Donating 15% of drink sales

Salt and Bubbles

Donating $1 per glass or flight, $5 per bottle

Sotto Enoteca

Donating 15% of drink sales

The Venetian Soda Lounge

Donating 10% of tiki cocktail special

Trattoria Delia

Donating 15% of drink sales

Wallflower Collective

Donating $1 per flood relief cocktail

Wilder Wines

Donation collection site

Vergennes Laundry

Donating 100% of latte sales

Adventure Dinner

Donating 100% of slushies at the South End Get Down