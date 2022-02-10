On Thursday afternoon, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott vetoed House Bill 157. Lawmakers had just sent the measure to his desk earlier in the week.

The bill would have created a statewide building contractor registry. At the exact moment that the governor’s office made his decision public knowledge via an email, advocates for the bill were holding a virtual news conference at which they were urging him to sign it.

“I worked in construction; I know construction,” Tina Demarais of Plainfield said. “I checked references; I checked the Better Business Bureau.”

In 2019, she paid $11,000 for a roof replacement. The contractor vanished with the money. After 18 months behind bars, he got out of prison last July on the condition that he start paying restitution. Desmarais says he hasn’t paid her a penny.

“One of the references he gave me was an acquaintance of mine,” she said. “He did his research, so he knew who I knew. He probably went on Facebook and saw that she was a friend and gave his name. Anyways, we need a registry.”

Rebecca Saunders of Putney says she personally knows excellent, reputable contractors. However, she’s been fighting with six different builders for the last two years.

“I cannot find the insurance number of a contractor who just nearly wrecked my house with installing a faulty stovepipe,” Saunders said. “Water leaked all over the place. He just said, ‘oh, just put buckets and blankets around it; it’ll stop’.”

Former Vermont Builders & Remodelers Association president Jim Bradley referred to the Green Mountain State on Thursday as “the Wild West of New England”. He said it’s one of the few U.S. states without either a contractor registry or a licensing requirement.

“We cannot ensure that our homes are being built and remodeled to a standard that will yield healthy, durable, energy-efficient — and, yes — affordable dwellings,” Bradley said.

A second former VBRA president noted that if there were a central registry, builders might also have an easier time getting important information in times of crisis. Chris West pointed to the pandemic relief funding available at times within the last two years.

“We would have been able to contact those people and let them know about the programs that were available, and maybe save some of them from going out of business,” he said.

According to Gov. Scott’s veto letter, small, local firms would have a hard time meeting the bill’s contract requirements and insurance requirements. He wrote, in part:

“…we should not risk the economic harm of this legislation when we already have tools in the toolbox to protect consumers and perhaps those tools should be sharpened.”

Lawmakers were also on hand for the virtual news conference. State Sen. Mike Sirotkin (D – Chittenden) said after the release of the veto letter, “I’ve heard some of the objections from the governor’s office, and I think they’re misplaced.”

When the Vermont Senate initially passed the bill last year, it did so with 21 ‘yes’ votes out of 30 — enough support to override the veto with a two-thirds supermajority. The House gave the bill 97 ‘yes’ votes out of 150, three votes short of a supermajority.