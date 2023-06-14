The Vermont Cannabis Control Board earned a new lease on life Wednesday. The October 2020 law that created the body overseeing Vermont’s legal marijuana market required the board to disband on July 1, 2024. However, that requirement is now repealed.

“No state that has come before us has gotten rid of their cannabis board,” Vermont Cannabis Control Board chair James Pepper said.

The requirement to get rid of Vermont’s board made it difficult for the group to hire staff and find office space. Pepper also cited a third reason for abolishing the sunset date.

“The auditor is statutorily required to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of this board, and kind of report back to the legislature about whether the structure or formulation of the board should change,” he said.

The 2020 law that created the Cannabis Control Board in the first place required State Auditor Doug Hoffer to deliver that report to lawmakers later this year. It was due by November 15.

“They asked for a two-year extension,” Pepper said. “And I think that report will illuminate for the governor and the legislature whether the board needs to continue, should continue in its current form, or whether the makeup should change.”

Gov. Phil Scott appointed all three Cannabis Control board members in March 2021. It is neither a legislative body nor a judicial entity. The governor has told lawmakers that because the board is also permanently independent of the executive branch, the board essentially regulates a multi-million-dollar industry without any accountability.

He added in a Wednesday letter to the legislature:

“I believe my appointees have done a thorough job starting up and regulating the legal cannabis marketplace in Vermont. …while I have complete confidence in the current CCB, this lack of oversight creates the risk for future mismanagement, conflicts of interest and other harmful impacts.”

Despite his stated concern, the governor has allowed the measure removing the cannabis board’s sunset date to become law without his signature. He wrote that he wants to work with lawmakers and the board to clarify the group’s statutory authority and accountability.

Pepper said the new law makes more than two dozen minor tweaks to help navigate marijuana-related challenges that have emerged within the past year. The legislation caps the amount of THC that a packaged cannabis product may contain at 100 milligrams. It also addresses deficiencies in Vermont’s medical marijuana program.