All three members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation oppose Thursday’s twin rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court to end the use of affirmative action in college admissions.

A group calling itself Students For Fair Admissions was the plaintiff in both cases. It sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina, looking to overturn the high court’s Bakke decision from 1978. In that ruling, the justices found racial quotas in college admissions unconstitutional but generally protected the use of race as a contributing factor, among many, in admissions decisions.

“Our institutions — and our kids and our parents — know the value of having a diverse student body,” Sen. Peter Welch said. “So somehow, some way, we’ve got to maintain that access to higher education.”

Rep. Becca Balint believes Thursday’s rulings don’t bode well for a case about federal student loan forgiveness. The Supreme Court is widely expected to hand down a ruling in that case — Department of Education v. Brown — on Friday.

“We have a nation of people that are crushed under the debt that they are carrying. I’m in my fifties, and I had significant student debt, but it’s nothing compared to what students are carrying today.”

The delegation gathered in barre for a town hall meeting on youth mental health.

They heard from a 14-year-old who didn’t give her last name — and had to cope with this year’s active shooter hoax at montpelier high school.

“Since then, in addition to struggling with social anxiety and trying to recover from an eating disorder, I can’t walk into school in the morning without worrying that today will be the day when it’s real — and my friends and I don’t walk out of school alive,” Miriam said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and his office organized the town hall, and he also opposes the Supreme Court’s rulings against affirmative action. As chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pension Committee, he conducted a hearing of that committee within the last few weeks about the crisis of youth mental health.

“It’s a crisis that was exacerbated by the isolation brought about by the pandemic,” he said. “I think the epidemic of social media and young people’s dependency on (smartphones) has also had a negative impact.”