VT Dept. of Health announces its first possible case of Corona virus in Bennington County

The Corona virus is now believed to have reached Vermont. State health officials are currently monitoring 224 people for the virus.

“We’re now awaiting final confirmation of this result from the CDC. Which is currently the standard protocol for these tests,” says Governor Phil Scott.

The Vermont health department announced the state’s first suspected case of corona virus late Saturday night.

An adult from Bennington County is under quarantine at Southwest Vermont Medical Center. No word on the patient’s name, age or gender or, how they may have come in contact with the virus.

Officials say that they are doing their best to connect the dots to not only find the origin point, but also to keep the virus contained. “We want to make sure that anyone who might have even been casually exposed in the hospital setting, we’re aware of them, they’re aware of their potential risk and the appropriate protections can be in place,” says State Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

And even local stores such as Ben and Jerry’s here, are taking precautions to protect their employees and their customers from COVID-19.

Governor Phil Scott believes it’s a smart move. “I think we have to be realistic and understand we’ve seen the first, and this may be the tip of the iceberg in some respects. We hope to continue to contain, prevent as much as we can.”

Now health officials say that if you have any questions or concerns about the virus, the best place to go for information is healthvermont.gov/covid19.

We are told that website is updated automatically, and will always have the most recent info.