VT Dept. of Labor has fixed Sunday outage of unemployment phone line

The Vermont Department of Labor has fixed a problem with the phone line for filing unemployment claims that led to an outage. An unidentified technical error caused the phone line to go down on Sunday morning, preventing people from filing jobless claims.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said it’s making progress in fixing stop-payment issues that have prevented tens of thousands of Vermonters from receiving jobless benefits that they’re entitled to. In an email Sunday night, officials said they’ve resolved nearly 32,000 of these claim issues.

However, the agency said stop-payment issues are still preventing more than 8,000 Vermonters from receiving unemployment benefits. Gov. Phil Scott has asked the State Treasurer to give each person a $1,200 check. Labor officials wrote that the checks have now been processed and will go into the mail on Monday. Anyone owed more money than this can expect to receive it in the coming weeks as part of the regular claims-handling process.

Department officials said they expect to launch the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program by the end of this coming week, expanding eligibility for jobless benefits to self-employed people and other workers that are normally ineligible.