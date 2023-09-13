Vermont’s top elections official says she doesn’t have the power to use the Constitution’s 14th Amendment to keep former President Donald Trump from the Republican presidential primary ballot.

Wednesday afternoon, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas said Vermont law is very clear that any potential candidate is eligible for the primary ballot if they fill out a consent form and submit signatures from at least 1,000 registered Vermont voters. She added that neither she as an individual, nor her office as a whole, has the authority to decide otherwise.

“We expect, if there is interest in determining this question, that it would be brought in the form of a lawsuit,” Copeland Hanzas said. “We will certainly await the ruling and comply with whatever the courts tell us.”

Voter watchdog groups in Colorado and Minnesota have filed lawsuits which seek to use the 14th Amendment to keep Trump from the primary ballot in their states. Enacted during Reconstruction following the Civil War, the amendment disqualifies insurrectionists from federal office.

The deadline to file in Vermont is December 15. The Green Mountain State is one of 15 states with a primary on ‘Super Tuesday’, March 5.