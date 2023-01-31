Ice fishing can be a fun and peaceful winter activity, but still requires much attention to safety. Not all ice is created equal, according to Alison Thomas with Vermont Fish and Wildlife. She says to make sure there’s at least four inches of black ice, or evenly frozen ice, to safely support a person. If the ice is frozen unevenly, make sure it’s at least eight inches thick. If you plan on bringing snow mobiles or ice shanties out, Thomas recommends at least six inches of black ice.

As you’re starting to walk onto a frozen body of water, Thomas says to check the ice as you walk.

“Although the water body may be safe, that might not be consistent throughout, so it’s always good to have something heavy, often called a spud bar, is what anglers will use as they walk out,” Thomas notes. “It’s a long heavy rod that they put in front of them as they walk, and just let it jam in the ice, and if it goes through, walk back and find a different way to get on.”

She also says to make sure you keep a throw rope and hand spikes with you at all times to help you get out of the water, just in case you fall in. Once fishing, if your line is in the water for at least 15 minutes with no luck, try drilling a new hole a few yards away.

Regarding temperatures, Thomas says to wear a lot of layers. “You’re going to get sweaty when you’re drilling holes and you’re going to get cold when the wind picks up and the clouds roll in, you go through so many different temperatures, it’s just good to be able to work with that,” she says.