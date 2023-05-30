Montpelier, VT – After reviewing the high numbers from last year, Vermont Fish and Wildlife want you to be aware of bears. June of 2022 saw a spike of more than 470 interactions between bears and people. That is over double the number of conflicts recorded for May of last year.

Experts say the reason for many of these encounters is due to garbage bags that aren’t neatly tied up. The easy food source can have bears returning to homes and even becoming aggressive. If you do notice a bear in your yard or campground, you can report it on the department’s website.