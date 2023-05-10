Fairfield, VT- Vermont Fish & Wildlife is looking for the owner of two dogs that were found running around in Fairfield on Monday, one of which had been shot in its rear legs.

Photo of the uninjured dog, which looks similar to the dog that was shot, according to Game Wardens. Photo courtesy of Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Officials with Vermont fish & Wildlife found both dogs near Pond and Sheldon Woods roads.

The wounded dog was rushed to the Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Burlington, and is currently in stable condition after undergoing treatment.

The Vermont Warden Service is looking to find the owner, or owners, of both dogs, neither of which were wearing tags or had a tracking chip. Wardens say both dogs are medium size, and have golden fur, possibly golden retriever mixes.

Anyone who recognizes this dog, or has any information that may help find the owner should contact the Vermont Warden Service by calling the Vermont State Police, St. Albans Dispatch, at 802-524-5993.