VT gearing up for Super Tuesday

14 states, one day. Vermont votes in 5 days, and the Secretary of State says we’re ready.

“There’s no question, the Russians, the Iranians, the North Koreans and the Chinese are trying to influence our elections. What they want to do at this point, is make us look bad, they want to make democracy look bad.”

Secretary of State Jim Condos and his office, have been working around the clock to assure Vermonters the integrity of the 2020 elections will remain strong. He says continuous upgrades to election security systems have made this possible.

I also spoke with Montpelier City Clerk John Odum, about some steps they Capital City has taken. “We make sure we stay off wireless and hard wire everything. We’re a stand-alone piece of our municipal network. We’re using a hardware firewall with a very limited access between our little section of the network, and the rest of the city network.”

However, the one main area Condos says to be on the look out for, is social media “misinformation” campaigns.

“If they can’t actually attack our actual results, they will attack the public faith in the integrity of our elections. And that’s what we learned that they learned in 2016. They figured out very quickly that they could not affect actual election result manipulation.”

Secretary condos urges that if you see anything that seems suspicious, to report it to his office.