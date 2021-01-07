VT House, Senate convene for historic legislative session

MONTPELIER – The Vermont House of Representatives and the Vermont Senate convened for the 2021 legislative session today, with most of their business being done remotely to begin the new year.

Secretary of State Jim Condos swore in the new House and Senate leaders via Zoom, and that’s also where Vermont’s newly-appointed House Speaker Rep. Jill Krowinski (D) addressed her colleagues after taking the oath of office.

“There is no greater honor and I am humbled to serve by your side as we come together to lead our state during these trying times,” Krowinski said. “To the speakers and chairs I’ve had the privilege to serve with these last two bienniums, you have taught me so much.”

When asked about her early meetings with Gov. Phil Scott and other leaders within the legislature, Krowinski said the talks have been productive.

“I think our relationship and communication is going to be key as we work through these really tough issues and build a recovery plan that leaves no one behind,” Krowinski said.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Sen. Becca Balint (D) was sworn in as Vermont’s 82nd Senate President Pro Tem.

“The entire country is weary from the pandemic, but the virus doesn’t care,” Balint told her colleagues. “We must continue to address the disease caused by the health emergency and the fear and doubt that our constituents feel every day.”

Speaker Krowinski said one of the key takeaways she had from the last legislative session is the importance of knowing how Federal relief funds are being used once they’re doled out by the Legislature, and figuring out the best way to maximize their benefit for Vermonters.

“We pump so many dollars out into critical areas of housing and healthcare, we need to know how that works so we can make sure we’re using our limited resources as well as possible,” Krowinski said.