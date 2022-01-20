Burlington, VT — Vermont Gas Systems and the University of Vermont have announced a new partnership in a fight against climate change.

The two organizations are going together as the Vermont Hydrogen Partnership focused on developing clean energy, particularly green hydrogen that will take shape at GlobalFoundries. Unlike most forms of energy, green hydrogen has zero carbon emission.

“Green hydrogen is created from two things: water and renewable electricity through a process of electrolysis. The hydrogen is separated from the oxygen using electricity.”

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is backing the partnership and wants to assist the project in anyway he can. “The federal government has a major role in research and assistance needed to reduce carbon emissions,” said Leahy.

What makes this project special is that this isn’t a top-down project and it provides the opportunity for students to make real-life impacts on the world.

“Students can come in and work on a green hydrogen project that’s not available at a lot of universities,” said Kirk Dombrowski, the Vice President of Research at UVM. “They can do it with a global partner where their research can potentially make an impact not just in Vermont but really across the globe.”

Dombrowski believes it’s projects like these that truly demonstrates the character of UVM students. “I think the students who come to UVM come here because of what the university stands for. We stand for sustainable futures and technology that enters the world to make it better.”

Luke Schafer, a student at UVM said he’s happy to see this project but adds he would like to see more just like it. “We do a good amount of good work but a lot people think the university needs to do a better job at putting their money where their mouth is.”

The Vermont Hydrogen Partnership is currently operating with a goal to reach zero carbon emission by 2050.