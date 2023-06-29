Montpelier, VT – In the middle of Vermont’s housing crisis, people without a permanent place to live officially got another lifeline on Wednesday with the help of Governor Phil Scott’s signature. “For the first and only time this session, legislative leaders were willing to negotiate with us.”

To ensure a budget veto override, lawmakers bartered and passed an extension of the state’s general assistance motel housing program. Keeping over 12 hundred households in motel rooms until next April, according to President Pro tem Phil Baruth. “It puts more responsibility on the state to make sure those people stay housed until they are offered an alternate setting, and it puts more responsibility on the participants in the program to not engage in misconduct and how to get services they need.”

After the governor signed the agreement on Thursday, the administration released more details about how they plan to carry it forward. Saying they are bolstering the staff and the tools to deal with the challenge. And have secured up those that are eligible to stay in the program. Jenney Samuelson of Vermont’s Agency of Human Services outlines those changes. “A household that has been a member that is experiencing domestic violence, a household that has been a member that is experiencing dangerous or life-threatening incidents, a household with children up to the age of 18.”

Among other groups that will be able to stay in the program, those with disability designations that qualify for social security disability benefits will be eligible. All members will also have to contribute 30 percent of their monthly income and work with a case manager to develop a plan to get them into permanent housing. Once that alternative is found, they will have 48 hours to accept that option.

Chris Winters, Commissioner of Children and Families, says these changes could help people exit the program. “We are implementing administrative rules to clarify what it means to engage, what it means to exit people from the program once they have been offered an alternative option…we’re trying to move people into permanent options that work best for them.”

Included in the bill is a provision to move up zoning reform that was passed in the Legislature’s Home Bill. Aiding cities and towns in their pursuit of building more affordable housing. Josh Hanford, Commissioner of Housing and Community Development says these changes need to go into effect as soon as possible.“We need to do everything we can now to build the housing we need for our fellow Vermonters, not in 18 months.” The state will also be tasked to record more extensive data. And there will be reassessments with each household every month to determine eligibility. As it stands now, the state will pay 153 dollars per hotel room, per day. But that number could go down, as they will be trying to negotiate the rates down in the coming weeks.

.