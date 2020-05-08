VT leaders disagree about when to decide on November mail-in voting

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos agree that changing the November general election to mail-in voting only may be the best way to stay safe from a second wave of coronavirus, should there be one. However, the two Vermont leaders disagree about when a decision about making such a change should be made.

At his Wednesday COVID-19 briefing, the governor said he and Condos spoke on Saturday about voting by mail in not only November, but also the August primary election. “If it’s a lower number of people actually participating in the primary, there might be a good way to get people to try it out, so to speak, to get people accustomed to doing this,” he said. However, according to Gov. Scott, Condos already has a plan for the primary and is more worried about the general election.

The governor also said he’s concerned about the psychological impact of making — up to six months in advance — a significant change to something as critical to society as an election. “At the time, right now, that we’re trying to open the economy back up and give people a sense of normalcy, we’re already talking about shutting down something that has been an institution,” he said.

With normalcy in mind, Gov. Scott said he wants to prepare now for widespread November mail-in voting but does not want to make a decision about actually conducting the fall election that way until just after the primary, which is still more than three months away.

In an emailed statement, Condos wrote Thursday that the state can’t wait that long, noting in part, “We have one of the smallest election divisions in the country, with a staff of 5. We run elections at the town level, often asking a lot of these very small towns w/ part-time Clerks. We have limited resources and strive to be as efficient as possible: I can’t in good conscience ask my elections division, or the clerks, to expend their valuable time/resources on something we may not use.”

The governor said that Vermont has received federal money to cover the cost of printing paper ballots for every registered voter in the state and sending them out. Condos acknowledged that but added, “Our expenditure of Federal HAVA and COVID $$$ will undergo a routine federal audit and if we expended the money but did not follow thru’ they could clawback the expended $$$.” If the funds were taken away, the state would need to cover those costs instead.

On Friday morning, more than a dozen nonprofit groups are expected to hold a joint news conference online to urge Gov. Scott to act now, but any action that he takes might not matter. According to the Postmaster General, the U.S. Postal Service could go bankrupt by the end of September unless Congress steps in.