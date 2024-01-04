Gov. Phil Scott laid out a three-pronged approach to his priorities for Vermont in his annual State of the State address Thursday afternoon.

The Republican told lawmakers in Montpelier that Vermont’s single biggest obstacle is a shrinking work force. He noted that shifts in the state’s population toward fewer children, fewer people in their prime earning years and more retirees have been underway for decades.

“To have any chance of reversing our demographic trends, there are three issues we can’t ignore — public safety, affordability and housing,” Gov. Scott said. “These challenges are urgent, immediate, and we must address them this session.”

Democrats hold a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers of the state legislature. Sen. Phil Baruth, the Senate President Pro Tempore, found something lacking in the governor’s address.

“I thought there was noticeably little on the details of the flooding,” Sen. Baruth said. “What the administration has been doing, what they’re going to do — understanding that there’s another speech coming.”

The governor will make the upcoming speech, in which he’ll present his fiscal 2025 budget proposal, in three weeks. Scott referred to the forthcoming spending plan Thursday as “sobering”.

“I imagine it will be sobering,” Sen. Baruth said. “He’s talking about a 3% across-the-board inflation increase (in the budget).”

“It will be sobering, and I think it needs to be sobering,” Sen. Randy Brock said. “We only have so much money, and we have so many great things we want to do.”

Sen. Brock, a Republican, is the Senate Minority Leader. With federal COVID-19 relief funding going away, he says Article 18 of the Vermont Constitution could serve as a spending guide.

“It talks about moderation, it talks about temperance and it talks about frugality,” Brock said. “These are words we haven’t spoken about a lot in Vermont in recent years, and we need to speak about them now.”

Rep. Pattie McCoy, the House Minority Leader, is glad the governor brought up the need to reverse a recent increase in violent crime. She agrees with his view that Vermont’s K-12 education infrastructure may be too large for the number of students it serves.

“We’ve got to do something about the education system here in Vermont, with less students,” Rep. McCoy said. “We need housing, so families can come in and bring more students. I liken it to a three-legged stool: housing, affordability, education.”

Gov. Scott said the Green Mountain State won’t solve its housing crisis without addressing Act 250, the Vermont Land Use and Development Law. Democratic Rep. Jill Krowinski, the House Speaker, says she shares that goal with him.

“We all agree that we want to do work around Act 250 and our land use policies,” Rep. Krowinski said. “There are numerous studies (from) over the summer that are coming back to us (now) to react to, and I think we need to pair that with some climate resiliency policies as well.”

The governor said Act 250 has done exactly what it was designed to do by limiting growth. However, he added that the conditions of rapid growth that led the law to be passed in 1970 aren’t in place in Vermont anymore.