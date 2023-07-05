Lebanon, VT – A police officer in Lebanon was hurt after police say a Vermont man took off during a traffic stop. 51-year-old John Cyncar, of Wells River, was arrested Tuesday. Police say Cyncar had no identification when they pulled him over, and he drove away after refusing to get out.

In the process, his car hit one cop in the leg and elbow. Another cop jumped out of the way to avoid being struck. Cyncar eventually got stuck on a tree stump when he drove between two parking lots. He is facing one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, among other charges.