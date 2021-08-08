VT National Guard releases long-awaited report on its own culture

After working on it throughout 2020, the Vermont National Guard has just released a long-awaited report on its internal culture.

Among many other things, the 113-page document describes a lack of resources for the guard’s sexual harassment and assault prevention program. It also mentions a perceived sense of favoritism within the organization. However, it does show that the Guard has improved in these areas, and others, in recent years. The report concludes that the culture of the Guard is generally sound but lays out 35 recommendations for improvements.

Adjutant General Gregory Knight called for the report in November 2019; Vermont lawmakers had chosen him to lead the Guard earlier that year. In the wake of media reports from late 2018 that the Guard had a toxic atmosphere for women, especially with regard to sexual harassment and assault, Knight promised to change the organization’s culture and make it more accommodating to women.