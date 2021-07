Next Sunday, a Vermont National Guard soldier is going to Fort Riley, Kansas for the U.S. Forces Command Best Warrior competition.

Specialist Omar Dacosta of Jericho is taking part in the six-day event. It determines the non-commissioned officer or soldier of the year. Spc. Dacosta has been deployed since January.

He won a qualifying competition last month in Kuwait. This Thursday, he’s getting a medal in South Carolina for having done so before he heads to Kansas.