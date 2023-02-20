The Vermont National Guard is welcoming military officials from across the world to work on operating in cold-weather and mountainous conditions this week.

The 55th International Association of Military Mountain Schools Conference is taking place at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, where those that are tasked with protecting their country’s mountains are learning from their allies.

“We could do better, and we could do more,” said Vermont’s Adjutant General Gregory Knight.

Military officials from 19 different countries are at the event training with National Guardsmembers in a way only Vermont can offer, according to military mountain instructor in training Mariya Vladimirova.

“A lot of it stems from problem-solving and looking at the environment to figure out what you need for a simple solution,” Vladimirova said.

Vladimirova transferred to the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare school in Jericho just six months ago, where she and her classmates have trained in high-altitude ice and rock climbing, high-angle marksmanship and first aid – all procedures that she thinks the nations can trade notes on.

“I think that’s going to be the coolest part, that knowledge sharing,” she said.

In courses at the school, students also use specialized knots throughout the course to ascend and rappel, traverse mountains, and evacuate casualties to safety.

Dennis Jahn, a lieutenant colonel in the German Army, is excited to pick the brains of those trainees.

“For me, ice climbing is nothing new, but I’m excited to learn something from the U.S. or other nations,” Jahn said.

Instructors from other allies that have taken part in the conference in recent years say they share of love of the mountains and have seen firsthand the difference collaboration makes for their battalions. Including Torbjörn Ohlèn, a military mountain instructor in the Swedish Army.

“You always think you are the king of the hill, but then you talk to other countries and get other perspectives. Sweden is such a small country so if I find something that is really good, I can very quickly and easily incorporate it into my training,” said Ohlèn.