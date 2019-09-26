Vermont National Guard wrapping up medical exercise in Senegal

A Vermont National Guard unit is wrapping up a medical readiness exercise in Senegal. The 15 soldiers and airmen were sent to the West African country as part of the Guard’s State Partnership Program.

So far during the two-week exercise, they’ve treated 556 patients suffering from everything from malaria to snake bites and broken bones. On Saturday alone, the OBGYN team assisted with 17 births. Besides caring for hundreds of civilians, efforts like these help soldiers better prepare for providing medical treatment on the battlefield, if ever needed.

“We work in tandem with our Senegalese medical partners shoulder to shoulder,” said LTC. Christopher Gookin, Deputy Commander of the Vermont Army National Guard Medical Detachment unit. “We learn from them, they learn from us. It provides us the opportunity to be pushed outside of our comfort zone.”

The Vermont National Guard has been involved in Senegal since 2008. The guard will wrap up their current mission on Friday and are due back in the Green Mountain State sometime this weekend.