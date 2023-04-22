The attorneys general of Vermont and New York want millions of Kia and Hyundai vehicles to be recalled, citing concern that they may be too easy to steal.

Vermont’s Charity Clark and New York’s Letitia James have signed a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In the letter, their counterpart in California requests a nationwide recall. Attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia signed the document.

The letter shows that most Kia and Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. within the last decade don’t have an engine immobilizer. The device prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present. Social media videos have demonstrated that it’s possible to start these vehicles with a screwdriver and a USB cord.