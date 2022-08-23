Montpelier, VT – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that the results and winners of the August Primary Election were certified as official at the meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, August 22.

Secretary Condos and the Chairs of the three major parties Democratic, Republican, and Progressive, certified vote totals and winners for all federal and statewide offices.

“The tri-partisan certification of election results as official is an important step in verifying the accuracy and integrity of our election results,” said Condos. “Vermonters deserve to have 100% confidence that official vote totals accurately reflect the ballots cast by voters. That is why results are carefully reviewed and certified by a member of each major political party.”

The canvassing of State Senate and County Office results was initially scheduled for August 12th, and the Statewide and Federal results were meant to be canvassed on August 16th. In a statement released on August 12th, the Secretary of State’s office said the canvassing had to be delayed, “due to technology issues as a result of Legislative redistricting.”

On August 17th, the Secretary of State announced on Twitter that the unofficial results for the senate race were on their website, and County Clerks could continue with the canvassing to review and certify the results as official.

In the statement, they noted that the canvassing process is separate from the counting and local certification done by town clerks, and the delays did not affect their confidence in the accuracy of the vote totals.

At the meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, Secretary Condos applauded the new ballot curing provisions of Vermont’s election laws. Under these laws, defective ballots can be cured of their defect by the voter before polls close on election day.

According to the office of the Secretary of State, only 809 of the 122,578 were deemed defective. 492 were cured by voters under the new law, leaving 317 defective ballots that could not be counted and a very low defective ballot rate under 0.25%.

Condos said, “The combination of better instructions, voter familiarity, and ballot curing has worked. Every vote counts. That’s why we have worked so hard to make sure every vote is counted. I want to thank the Legislature and advocates who worked with us to create a ballot curing process that works.”