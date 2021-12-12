Vermont reported 532 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the deaths of three more people, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 432.

Chittenden County had 55 of the new infections; Franklin County had 48 of them and Windsor County had 46. There were 42 in Rutland County, 37 in Addison County and 33 in Windham County. Bennington County had 23, while Caledonia County had 16 and Washington County had 15. There were 14 in Orange County and six in Orleans County. Grand Isle County and Lamoille County had five apiece; Essex County had two. One hundred eighty-five other cases also didn’t have a county of origin determined yet.

Out of nearly 560,000 people that have taken nearly 2,700,000 total tests, there have been 55,849 cases; 44,802 people have recovered. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 77% are fully vaccinated.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported 17 new cases for county-wide totals of 6,156 infections, 27 deaths and 5,857 people recovered. There were no case updates on Sunday from Clinton County, Essex County or our New Hampshire coverage area.