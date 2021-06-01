Vt. school districts decide on recovery plans for unfinished learning

Students faced many obstacles during the pandemic and now districts are in the process of figuring out a plan for unfinished learning.

The deadline for school districts to submit their recovery plans to the Agency of Education was June 1. Vermont school districts were required to develop an education recovery plan to address impacts from the pandemic.

Districts focused on these areas: social-emotional functioning, mental health, and well-being; student engagement; and academic achievement.

In today’s press conference, Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French addressed the need for more teachers for this summer. Their Summer Matters initiative will focus on connecting students back with their peers.

“One of the reasons why we decided on designing Summer Matters is we wanted to leverage as many different activities as we could that expand beyond the public education system, to ensure kids would have something to do this summer,” Secretary French said.

Students are expected to be back in person when the recovery efforts begin in September.