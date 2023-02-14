Three schools in Vermont will be getting brand new fitness centers, thanks to a campaign from the National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils.

Every year the “Don’t Quit!” campaign chooses a state to build three new fitness centers in, and Governor Phil Scott announced that this year they’ve chosen Vermont.

In a statement on the campaign Scott wrote, “Regular exercise has so many benefits, including improving mental health. I’m thrilled that Jake Steinfeld is bringing his DON’T QUIT! Campaign to Vermont, and excited for the opportunity it presents.”

Elementary and middle schools have until March 26 to apply for a chance to be one of the three schools. A video explaining why the school deserves a new fitness center is required as part of the application.

A link to the application can be found here.

The campaign is run by fitness icon Jake Steinfeld, the chairman of the National Foundatio for Governors Fitness Councils, and uses funds from private and public partnerships.

The National Foundation for Governor’s Fitness Councils has a goal of building new fitness centers for schools in all 50 states in the next few years.