The Vermont Senate has given final approval to a ban of a wide range of consumer products that contain certain synthetic chemicals.

Some cosmetics, menstrual products and toiletry products can have perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances intentionally added to them. The industrial chemicals are often called PFAS chemicals for short. Products as diverse as ski wax, upholstery and towels can also contain them.

According to the EPA, PFAS chemicals have been linked in some studies to increased risk of cancer and a wide range of other adverse health conditions. They’re sometimes called ‘forever chemicals’ because of how long they can last if they leach into the environment, particularly into drinking water.