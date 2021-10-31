VT State Police investigate death in wooded area of Underhill

Vermont State Police from the Williston barracks spent much of Sunday in Underhill to investigate a person’s death that they don’t believe to be suspicious.

Troopers say a body was found in a wooded area off of Stevensville Road at about 12:00 noon; they did not mention who initially found it. Although police don’t believe there’s any threat to the public, there will be an autopsy on the remains at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington.

The person’s name was not available Sunday night, nor was it clear if there was any connection to the recent disappearance of a Milton man. On Friday, the Milton Police said they were searching for Brian Russin, 56, after he reportedly never made it to a court hearing in the state of Montana that he’d been planning to attend.

Russin’s sport utility vehicle was found at a trailhead on Stevensville Road in Underhill. However, Russin himself was nowhere near it. Investigators say they’ll have additional information available as they continue to look into the situation.