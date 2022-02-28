St. Johnsbury, VT — On Sunday, Vermont State Police announced they were searching for a man who had been reported missing from his home early morning in St. Johnsbury. 84-year-old Richard Gammell Sr. of St. Johnsbury had left his house around 5:30 am. His vehicle was found three hours later around the area of 1400 River Road. Tracks in the snow show that Gammell likely walked from his vehicle to the Passumpsic River and entered an area of open water.

Vermont State Police along with St. Johnsbury Police and the St. Johnsbury Fire Department searched the river and nearby areas on Sunday, and members of the Vermont State Police SCUBA team searched under the river ice on Monday. Gammell has yet to be located and is presumed deceased. Crews will resume their search as weather and river conditions improve.

The incident is not considered suspicious and if anyone has information that may assist in the case, they are asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.