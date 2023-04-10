Big time money will soon be available for towns and cities in Vermont to invest in housing and climate initiatives.

Michael Pieciak, Vermont’s State Treasurer, announced in Rutland Monday afternoon that his office is making $85 million available to address those issues. The money will come from the state’s ‘10% in Vermont’ program, which allows the State Treasurer’s office to invest up to ten percent of state money into economic development.

Pieciak says housing is the number one thing he wants to put money towards because it directly affects economic development.

“If you speak with businesses and ask them what’s their number one challenge, housing is the thing I’ve heard for the last year,” Pieciak said. “They can’t find workers because those workers can’t find homes. Not only is it having an impact on our businesses who want to expand but are unable to, it’s having an impact on so many of the essential services that we need to provide to have safe and thriving communities throughout our state.”

The money will be sent out in housing and climate loans, which Pieciak says will all have low interest rates since it’s money that will be used for economic development. He says the first round of applications is due June 1 for towns to get a share of the funding, and his office will make a decision on how much funding each applicant gets sometime in early July.