VTC pins nursing graduates in drive thru graduation ceremony

The pinning ceremony is a century-old tradition for nursing graduates that signifies the completion of their education. On Saturday morning, the next generation of essential nurses from the southwest region of Vermont Tech took part in a drive-through graduation ceremony, fully compliant with social distancing guidelines.

“At a faculty meeting a couple of weeks ago, we were all persistent that they be honored in some way, so this is the best that we could do and we hope that it was a great time for them,” says Carolyn Stannard-Carlo, Southwest Region Site Director.

And although it was different from the usual pinning ceremony, the graduates still appreciate it.

“I think it came out pretty well, its not everyday you get to have a drive thru graduation. So I think the instructors and coordinators did a really good job,” says Sean Veinhaur, Class of 2020.

The fact that only 10 students were graduating made this kind of observance possible. Caitlynn Pecor, Class of 2020, says “It’s just nice that we were such a small group that we were able to actually do something like this. Even if its minor, just these, you know. Its better than nothing, and its nice to know that our professors really care.”